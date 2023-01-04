Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,615,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGDPF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.