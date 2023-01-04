Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 135,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,353% from the average session volume of 9,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 24.5% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 217,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

