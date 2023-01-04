Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.
Shares of MQ opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
