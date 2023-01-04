Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MQ opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

