Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after acquiring an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAS opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

