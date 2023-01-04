Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Match Group by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

