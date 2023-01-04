Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

MTCH stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

