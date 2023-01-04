MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.
About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (MSMKF)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.