MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 449,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

