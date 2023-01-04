Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.