Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MWSNF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Mawson Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Mawson Gold
