Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 2,156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,136.1 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

MZDAF stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

