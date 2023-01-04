McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
