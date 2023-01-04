McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 357,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.