Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MODVF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

