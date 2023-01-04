Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,498,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MLSPF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

