Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Financial Survey

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.67 $59.02 million $3.22 10.45 TowneBank $721.41 million 3.08 $215.38 million $2.51 12.18

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mercantile Bank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 25.77% 12.45% 1.06% TowneBank 25.55% 9.75% 1.11%

Summary

TowneBank beats Mercantile Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

