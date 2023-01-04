Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Up 1.3%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

