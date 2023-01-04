Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Up 0.4%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

