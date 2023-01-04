Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 352,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.94. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mesabi Trust

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.