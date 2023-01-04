Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 3,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

