Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $218,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 357,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
