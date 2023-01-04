Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modiv in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Stock Performance

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDV opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.73%.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

