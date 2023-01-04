Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

