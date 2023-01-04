Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 349,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 341,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Momentus Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Momentus Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

About Momentus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

