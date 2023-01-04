Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.