Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

