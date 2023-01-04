Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 2,536,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,860.0 days.

Monex Group Stock Performance

Monex Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Monex Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Get Monex Group alerts:

Monex Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Monex Group, Inc, an online financial institution, provides retail online brokerage services in Japan, the United States, China, and Australia. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, M&A advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services; investment and trading, and investment education services; asset building and management services; custodial trust service; private banking services for high net worth clients; investment advisory services; management and utilization services for genomic, medical, and healthcare data; and education and childcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.