MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.