Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.06.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

