Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Trading 1.9% Higher

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.97 and last traded at $89.40. 171,948 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $87.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Moog Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moog

About Moog

In related news, Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $121,471.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

