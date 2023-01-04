MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.7 %

MorphoSys stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $486.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

