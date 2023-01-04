MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $2.90 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

MorphoSys stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $486.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

