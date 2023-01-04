MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Down 0.2%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 1,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

MSD Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

