Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 46,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 22,515 call options.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mullen Automotive by 438.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 263.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 156,816 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 89.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

