Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 46,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 22,515 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.84.
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
