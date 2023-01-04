Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($340.43) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUV2. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($258.51) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €320.00 ($340.43) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($372.34) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

FRA MUV2 opened at €307.70 ($327.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €293.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €256.31. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($211.65).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

