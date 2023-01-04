MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.53 and last traded at 2.53. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.57.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.41.

About MustGrow Biologics

(Get Rating)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.