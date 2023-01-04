MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

