MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 28.3% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Home Depot by 261.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.18. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.