Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock valued at $773,759 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Natera Price Performance
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.