Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock valued at $773,759 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

