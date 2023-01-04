Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

