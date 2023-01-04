Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.