Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
