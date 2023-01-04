New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

