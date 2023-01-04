Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.