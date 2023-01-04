Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

