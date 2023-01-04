NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Up 23.7%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) shot up 23.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30. 579,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune Trading Up 23.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexImmune

(Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.