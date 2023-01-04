NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading Down 1.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 4,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 26,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.55.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

