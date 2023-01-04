NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 4,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.