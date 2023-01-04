Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Nitori Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NCLTF opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Nitori has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $159.28.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.