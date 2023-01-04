Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.30. 5,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Nocera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 82.44% and a negative return on equity of 231.82%.

Institutional Trading of Nocera

About Nocera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nocera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCRA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nocera at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services.

