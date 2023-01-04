Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 474,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.